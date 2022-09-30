Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Remains Stable UNUS SED LEO Emerges To Be Biggest Gainer – ABP Live

Bitcoin (BTC), the oldest and most valued cryptocurrency in the world, managed to remain stable within the $19,000 range on early Friday morning. Ethereum (ETH) also appeared to be stable within the $1,300 range after several days. Among other popular altcoins, the Ripple (XRP) token saw a gain of 8.53 percent, emerging to be one the biggest gainers in the last 24 hours. While UNUS SED LEO (LEO) became the top gainer, the Reserve Rights (RSR) token became the top loser over the past 24 hours.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $942.17 billion, marking a 0.21 percent dip in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $19,434.74, seeing a 24-hour dip of 0.49 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. As per Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 16.44 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,329.43, marking a 24-hour dip of 1.04 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.13 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 0.43 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.06059. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 5.11.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 0.46 percent. At the time of writing, it was priced at $53.71. LTC price in India stood at Rs 4,424.51.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.4804, seeing a 24-hour gain of 8.53 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 40.09.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $34.11, marking a 24-hour gain of 0.69 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 2,800.96.

Top crypto gainers today (September 30)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $4.52

24-hour gain: 10.07 percent

Ripple (XRP)

Price: $0.481

24-hour gain: 8.69 percent

Stellar (XLM)

Price: $0.114

24-hour gain: 5 percent

OKB (OKB)

Price: $16.12

24-hour gain: 4.65 percent

Flow (FLOW)

Price: $1.71

24-hour gain: 3.80 percent

Top crypto losers today (September 30)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Reserve Rights (RSR)

Price: $0.007987

24-hour loss: 3.56 percent

Helium (HNT)

Price: $5.08

24-hour loss: 2.62 percent

Bitcoin SV (BSV)

Price: $48.81

24-hour loss: 2.60 percent

Uniswap (UNI)

Price: $6.31

24-hour loss: 2.38 percent

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Price: $4.88

24-hour loss: 2.19 percent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Bitcoin showed signs of recovery on Thursday by trading higher after a broad sell-off. BTC has failed to hold above the $20,000 level in its past two attempts. The volatility in BTC has increased in recent weeks, and market participants reacted to the rising inflation and fluctuations in the US dollar. If BTC can break above its resistance at $20,433, we might see an upward trend. And with large inflows into the market, we might see BTC rally towards $25,000.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “Bitcoin price recovered above the $19,000 level and is on its path to break the resistance of $19,650. The rate at which the prices are moving is hinting at a quick bull run until the weekend. Similarly, most major altcoins may start a new rally as well. ETH is consolidating above $1,300 and may climb higher above $1,350. The day has ended in green for both bitcoin and most altcoins.”

weTrade founder Prashant Kumar offered his take on the market scenario as well, “Ahead of the weekend, markets are showcasing moderate changes with the global market cap and key coins including Bitcoin and Ethereum holding ground. Earlier this week, they saw major losses and declined by over 6 percent. Bitcoin, on Friday morning Asia hours, is trading at $19,400 with a decline of less than a percentage in the last seven days and 0.25 percent over the past 24 hours. Similarly, Ethereum is trading at $1,330 with a similar movement. Overall, September ended up being a choppy month for investors across the spectrum.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “Investors are moving towards high-growth digital assets to beat inflation and prevent wealth depreciation. The rapid rise of the dollar is a matter of concern for financial experts as they feel something might break in the financial markets which could result in a serious loss of investor wealth. Bitcoin is holding strong above the $19,000 mark and is emerging as a resilient asset against the invasive inflation numbers around the globe. If we look at the performance of the crypto market, it has shielded investor wealth from economic threats better than any other asset or traditional market. The positive US jobs data may prompt Federal Reserve to continue the strict measure to tame inflation in the coming weeks which will keep investors on their toes.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.