Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Remain Stable Despite Minor Dips – ABP Live

The global crypto market cap saw a minor dip early Tuesday morning, dipping down to around $985 billion. However, despite some losses, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) managed to remain stable within the $21,000 and $1,500 marks, respectively. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw more losses than gains. The Decentraland (MANA) token emerged to be the top gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour gain of over 7 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $987.31 billion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.54 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $21,133.08, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.01 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 17.85 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,567.68, marking a 24-hour dip of 0.13 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.32 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 3.36 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.08379. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 7.12.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 2.45 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $85.46. LTC price in India stood at Rs 7,200.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.3846, seeing a 24-hour loss of 4.43 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 32.30.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $23.29, marking a 24-hour gain of 0.13 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 2,055.

Top crypto gainers today (January 17)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Decentraland (MANA)

Price: $0.7429

24-hour gain: 7.10 percent

Cronos (CRO)

Price: $0.0798

24-hour gain: 6.62 percent

Curve DAO Token (CRV)

Price: $0.8919

24-hour gain: 5.55 percent

Kava (KAVA)

Price: $0.8918

24-hour gain: 3.43 percent

Convex Finance (CVX)

Price: $4.82

24-hour gain: 3.30 percent

Top crypto losers today (January 17)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Celo (CELO)

Price: $0.695

24-hour loss: 7.89 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $42.53

24-hour loss: 6.38 percent

NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

Price: $2.20

24-hour loss: 6.11 percent

Dash (DASH)

Price: $48.92

24-hour loss: 5.67 percent

The Graph (GRT)

Price: $0.08148

24-hour loss: 5.57 percent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Ether has seen a recent increase in value, reaching a two-month high before falling slightly. It is currently trading at around $1,550, roughly the same as the previous day. Other major cryptocurrencies have experienced mixed results, with some rising slightly and others experiencing a drop in value. The native token of the crypto exchange FTX, FTT, has seen a significant increase of 35 percent and is currently trading at just over $2. However, it should be noted that seven months ago, FTT was trading at over $35. Meanwhile, SOL has dropped 5 percent. On the other hand, the native token of the VR platform Decentraland, MANA, has increased by more than 16 percent.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “The crypto winter may be coming to an end, as various indicators suggest. Bitcoin has broken above its 200-day moving average for the first time since December 2021, which could signal the start of a new bull market. Additionally, Bitcoin’s latest rally has sent it back above its Realized Price, meaning the average Bitcoin holder is now holding an unrealized profit.

Kunji founder Anurag Dixit offered his take, “A lot of bullish macro developments are happening behind the obvious price actions. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has shared his vision and appreciation for the tokenization of assets and financial products. This week will see a decent move/volatility around January 18 as US Producer Price Index (PPI) data will be published.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “The crypto market continues to send strong signals of an early bull run as Bitcoin seems to have received firm support at the $21,000 level and could soon break $23,000 resistance. The second-largest crypto has also rallied over 18% in the past seven days and exchanged hands at $1,560. The markets are confident that Fed will end its hawkish stance and go easy on rate hikes which are creating strong support for digital assets.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.