Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Popular Coins Lose Steam – ABP Live

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) — two of the most valued crypto coins — managed to stay above the $17,000 and $1,200 marks, respectively, on early Saturday morning. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the reds as overall prices saw losses across the board. The Graph (GRT) token emerged to be the biggest gainer, seeing a 24-hour jump of over 7.32 percent. Neutrino USD (USDN), on the other hand, turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $854.39 billion, registering a 24-hour loss of 0.58 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $17,160.90, seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.34 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to the Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 14.40 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,266.39, marking a 24-hour loss of 1.33 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.07 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 1.91 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.09657. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 8.20.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 2.17 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $76.45. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,405.03.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.3876, seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.94 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 32.80.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $13.64, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.55 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,152.

Top crypto gainers today (December 10)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

The Graph (GRT)

Price: $0.06839

24-hour gain: 7.32 percent

Celo (CELO)

Price: $0.6304

24-hour gain: 5.69 percent

Stacks (STX)

Price: $0.2792

24-hour gain: 3.97 percent

OKB (OKB)

Price: $21.46

24-hour gain: 3.20 percent

Compound (COMP)

Price: $39.23

24-hour gain: 2.09 percent

Top crypto losers today (December 10)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Neutrino USD (USDN)

Price: $0.8432

24-hour loss: 5.20 percent

GMX (GMX)

Price: $52.17

24-hour loss: 3.98 percent

Chain (XCN)

Price: $0.03893

24-hour loss: 3.60 percent

Axie infinity (AXS)

Price: $7.92

24-hour loss: 2.82 percent

Convex Finance (CVX)

Price: $3.86

24-hour loss: 2.31 percent

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.