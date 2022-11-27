Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Land In Reds Dogecoin Among Top Gainers – ABP Live

Crypto prices saw a weak start to the week, as most prices landed in the reds across the board. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) — two of the highest-ranking cryptos — failed to show signs of breaching the $17,000 and $1,200 barriers, respectively, as of early Monday morning. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and Ripple (XRP) — saw a mix of gains and dips. Dogecoin (DOGE) became the second-biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 7 percent.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $819.10 billion, registering a 24-hour loss of 2.49 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $16,201.18, seeing a 24-hour dip of 2.03 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 14.21 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,174.94, marking a 24-hour loss of 3.58 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.02 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 1.30 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.09509. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 7.99.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 6.41 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $72.08. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,200.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.3826, seeing a 24-hour dip of 4.67 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 32.70.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $13.25, marking a 24-hour dip of 8 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,188.99.

Top crypto gainers today (November 28)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Celo (CELO)

Price: $0.6721

24-hour gain: 24.02 percent

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Price: $0.09522

24-hour gain: 6.59 percent

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $4.25

24-hour gain: 2.02 percent

Neutrino USD (USDN)

Price: $0.9284

24-hour gain: 1.55 percent

BinaryX (BNX)

Price: $147.46

24-hour gain: 0.25 percent

Top crypto losers today (November 28)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Aptos (APT)

Price: $4.48

24-hour loss: 10.31 percent

Huobi Token (HT)

Price: $6.55

24-hour loss: 9.30 percent

Curve DAO Token (CRV)

Price: $0.644

24-hour loss: 9.19 percent

Solana (SOL)

Price: $13.08

24-hour loss: 8.33 percent

Nexo (NEXO)

Price: $0.6667

24-hour loss: 8.24 percent

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.