Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Climbs Above $19,000, Ethereum Shows Signs Of Recovery – ABP Live

Bitcoin (BTC), the oldest and most valued cryptocurrency in the world, managed to climb above the $19,000 mark on September 29. Ethereum (ETH), too, showed signs of recovery, seeing a nearly 5 percent jump over the last 24 hours. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — managed to land in the greens across the board. Among lesser-known altcoins, the Helium (HNT) token emerged to be the biggest gainer, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 12 percent.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $943.80 billion, marking a 3.12 percent gain in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $19,519.37, seeing a 24-hour gain of 4.22 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. As per Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 16.40 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,341.62, marking a 24-hour gain of 4.55 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.14 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 2.33 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.06081. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 5.06.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 3.18 percent. At the time of writing, it was priced at $53.47. LTC price in India stood at Rs 4,415.47.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.4435, seeing a 24-hour jump of 4.53 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 37.83.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $33.82, marking a 24-hour gain of 4.82 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 2,876.

Top crypto gainers today (September 29)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Helium (HNT)

Price: $5.18

24-hour gain: 11.56 percent

Synthetix (SNX)

Price: $2.43

24-hour gain: 10.33 percent

Kusama (KSM)

Price: $43.89

24-hour gain: 7.08 percent

Loopring (LRC)

Price: $0.3078

24-hour gain: 6.86 percent

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Price: $4.98

24-hour gain: 6.79 percent

Top crypto losers today (September 29)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Quant (QNT)

Price: $132.55

24-hour loss: 4.65 percent

Chainlink (LINK)

Price: $7.76

24-hour loss: 3.79 percent

Celsius (CEL)

Price: $1.47

24-hour loss: 2.64 percent

STEPN (GMT)

Price: $0.6545

24-hour loss: 2.17 percent

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $4.11

24-hour loss: 1.55 percent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “After falling to the bottom of a strong trendline on Tuesday, Bitcoin regained its floor back at $19,000 level on Wednesday as traditional US markets opened. BTC has been trading in a tight range between $18,600 and $19,500 this month. If BTC closes above $19,500, we might see further growth in the coming weeks of a new month. On the other hand, Ethereum rebounded off the $1,262 support showing that the bears are selling while bulls are buying the dips. If bulls can push the price above the resistance level at $1,410, we might see a positive trend.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “Bitcoin price attempted a strong rally above the $20,000 resistance zone but has failed and fell sharply below $19,000. It is currently showing bearish signs but testing major support at $18,500. Similarly, most major altcoins have started a sustained decline. ETH broke the $1,300 support and dropped to $1,265. XRP is down more than 10 percent and is trading near the $0.42 support. ADA may move towards the $0.42 support zone as well. The category that was in the green zone all day and ended with positive 2-6 percent are the tokens belonging to decentralised exchanges. Lack of depth on exchanges for major cryptos is hinting that next few days would be dull market.”

weTrade founder Prashant Kumar offered his take on the market scenario as well, “The crypto market cap saw minor corrections on Thursday morning during Asia trading hours as key cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum recovered some of its lost ground. The strengthening US dollar, increased rate hikes, and calls for broader regulations for stablecoins by the US Federal Reserve chair are all affecting the market. With an increase in spot volumes, Bitcoin has gained 4.5 percent in the past 24 hours and is making its way back to normal at the $20,000 mark. Ethereum and other top cryptocurrencies are also making similar gains.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.