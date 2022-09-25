Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin at $18,000, Ethereum at $1,300; crypto markets remain in red – Business Today

Cryptocurrency prices are back in the red this Monday morning. The global cryptocurrency market cap is down by 1.13 per cent and the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $922.79 billion, lower than the $1 trillion mark. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $52.46 billion, marking a 2.83 per cent decrease from Sunday’s levels. Bitcoin’s dominance is at 39.02 per cent, an increase of 0.12 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB have also witnessed negative momentum over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $18,860 and is down by 0.54 per cent. Ether, the native crypto of the Ethereum blockchain network fell 1.41 per cent and is trading at $1,303. The native cryptocurrency of Binance Smart Chain, BNB, witnessed a downtrend of 0.28 per cent.

Stablecoins

Stablecoins USDT, DAI, and BUSD have witnessed negative momentum while USDC showed positive change. All stablecoins remained close to their peg at $1.

USDT Tether stablecoin fell 0.01 per cent in its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1. Stablecoin DAI slipped 0.03 per cent and is trading at $0.9997. BinanceUSD or BUSD witnessed a 0.01 per cent negative change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at $1.

USDC stablecoin also gained and is up 0.03 per cent and is trading at $1.

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

Cryptos native to Layer 1 blockchain networks like Solana, Avalanche, and Cardano have also shown negative momentum while Ripple showed positive momentum over the last 24 hours.

Solana blockchain’s SOL witnessed a 3.19 per cent uptrend. while Avalanche’s AVAX fell 2.27 per cent. Cardano’s ADA showed 1.44 per cent downtrend. XRP Ripple gained 1.97 per cent

Polkadot and Polygon

Polkadot’s native cryptocurrency DOT showcased positive momentum while Polygon’s native crypto token MATIC slipped. DOT token is up by 0.63 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC crypto token has gone down by 2.08 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Memecoins showcased negative momentum. Dogecoin is down by 2.39 per cent, while meme crypto Shiba Inu has slipped 2.62 per cent over the last 24 hours.

The majority of top cryptocurrency tokens have witnessed a downtrend from their previous positions over the last 24 hours.

