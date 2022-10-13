Cryptocurrency News Live Updates 13 October: Crypto Market Awaits US Inflation Data – CoinGape

Cryptocurrency News Live Updates and Latest News: The Global cryptocurrency market stands on hold as the inverters await the much anticipated US CPI data. Experts suggest that the inflation rate might rise by o.3% in September from the month of August. It is calculated to be 8.1% up from the same period a year ago.

However, in August, the CPI jumped by 0.1% from July and about 8.3% compared with the year before. The total crypto market cap is marginally down to stand at $913 billion. Meanwhile, trading volume has skyrocketed by 352% to stand at $219 billion.

Live

2022-10-13T08:00:00+5:30 CPI Higher Than Expected; Bitcoin Prices Slumps US CPI for September came out to be 8.2%. The previous CPI data was recorded to be 8.3%. However, the recent inflation data is higher than the expected rate of 8.1%. Bitcoin prices have dropped by more than 3%. BTC is trading at an average price of $18.418.

2022-10-13T16:50:00+5:30 US CPI and Bitcoin Price The US will be dropping September CPI in a while. As per data, If CPI is declared higher than expected then the Bitcoin price has fallen by an average of 4% in the first half hour of the release. While, If CPI came out to be lower than expected, Bitcoin prices have jumped by around 2% on average.

2022-10-13T15:20:00+5:30 Binance Drops 21st Quarter BNB Burn Data Binance declared that it burned around 2,065,152.42 BNB tokens in the 21st quarter. The value of the burned BNB tokens stands at around $574.8 million. It is recorded higher than the 20th burn by Binance in July.

2022-10-13T14:30:00+5:30 Binance Loans Lists USTC as Borrowable Asset Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange announced that its Binance Loans platform has added USTC to the list of new borrowable assets. Terra’s USTC prices have jumped by around 3%.

2022-10-13T13:00:00+5:30 October Becomes 2022’s Biggest Crypto Hack Month The month of October has seen around $718 million being lost into crypto so far. However, the second half of October is still remaining. This month has successfully breached the numbers recorded in March 2022.

Disclaimer The presented content may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market condition. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your personal financial loss.