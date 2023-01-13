Cryptocurrency Exchange to Sponsor Ukraine’s National Soccer Team

Ukraine’s national soccer team has secured a sponsorship deal with a player from the industry that wants to engage fans and promote adoption of cryptocurrencies. As part of the agreement, an EU-based coin trading platform will be the team’s crypto partner for the next three years.

Whitebit Exchange Aims to Expand Ukraine’s Crypto Community by Engaging Soccer Fans

Whitebit, a European cryptocurrency exchange with Ukrainian roots, has agreed to a long-term partnership with the national soccer team of Ukraine. Under the deal, its logo will be featured during the team’s matches, the crypto news outlet Forklog reported, quoting the company.

“We are on the same field with football fans, so we are simply delighted, because we have just entered into a partnership with the National Football Team of Ukraine. With this, we will support Ukrainian sports and expand the Ukrainian crypto community,” the trading platform said in a blog post.

Whitebit becomes the team’s official crypto partner until 2026. During that period, the exchange will hold various entertainment and educational events for those who want to learn more about blockchain as well as competitions for supporters in the House of Football in Kyiv.

The plan is to engage soccer fans in joint projects to promote widespread use of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine’s sports sector and in the country in general. In the past few years, the Eastern European nation established itself as a regional leader in terms of crypto adoption.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine has been relying on donations in a number of coins to fund humanitarian and defense efforts. The crypto industry has provided support and Whitebit, along with the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, was one of the companies that offered help.

“We are confident that as a result of our partnership, even more people will discover cryptocurrencies, their convenience and accessibility,” commented Volodymyr Nosov, chief executive of the Lithuania-based Whitebit.

This is not Whitebit’s first endeavor in the world of football. In December 2022, the exchange became official partner of Spain’s soccer giant Barcelona. Now, it pointed out that while the main goal for its partners is to attract their supporters to the latest technologies, its efforts are aimed at spreading cryptocurrency and blockchain.

