Crypto YouTuber Picks ATOM, ALGO, AAVE for 2023 Bull Market By … – Investing.com

Crypto YouTuber Picks ATOM, ALGO, AAVE for 2023 Bull Market

YouTube channel Coin Bureau is bullish about ATOM, AAVE, and ALGO in 2023.ATOME attained its all-time high a year ago at $44.7 and has lost 80%.Aave trades at $55.58 after falling 92% from its $666.86 peak in May 2021.

Altcoin Daily, an influencer account on Twitter, asked Guy Turner, the founder of the famous YouTube channel Coin Bureau, what his top five picks would be in a 2023 bear market aside from (BTC).

Turner picked Cosmos (ATOM), the 24th-ranking crypto with the most considerable market value. The influencer said he loves ATOM because of the interoperability idea and the huge community behind the project.

