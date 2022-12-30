Crypto ‘Went 12 Rounds With Mike Tyson’ in 2022. Now, Bitcoin Whales Are Buying. – Barron's



Bitcoin



and other cryptocurrencies were under pressure Friday, poised to end the year moving in the same direction that has defined 2022: down. But amid the carnage, there are signs that the biggest market participants are buying the dip. The price of Bitcoin has fallen less than 1% over the past 24 hours, slipping below the $16,500 to $17,000 zone that has defined its trading range for the past few weeks. Cryptos were moving in step with stocks as they have for much of the year with links between risk-sensitive assets tightening amid a tough macro backdrop. The



Dow Jones Industrial Average



and



S&P 500



were set Friday to finish the year on a sour note.