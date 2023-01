Jan. 6, 2023The cryptocurrency wallet market will reach $48.27 billion by 2030, according to research from ResearchandMarkets.com. It will also grow at a compound annual growth rate of 24.4% during the forecasted period of 2022 to 2030.With crypto wallets, users can send, store or receive cryptocurrency like Bitcoin or Ethereum. COVID-19 caused a boost in the market as users turned to cryptocurrency in uncertain times.The growth of Web 3.0 and the metaverse will drive more demand in the future.