Crypto Wallet Market to grow by USD 686.05 Mn; Driven by people's inclination toward digital currency – Technavio – Yahoo Finance

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Crypto Wallet Market by Service and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026” report has been added to Technavio’s offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 686.05 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.19% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the size of the market. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidences highlighted exclusively in this market study. Download a Free Sample ReportTechnavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crypto Wallet Market 2022-2026Global Crypto Wallet Market: Market DynamicsDriver: The market is driven by people’s inclination toward digital currency. Despite doubts about the unregulated digital asset future, cryptocurrency usage has increased in India. Since 2020, investments in cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, have risen at an astounding rate in India. Millions of ordinary investors have registered on several domestic cryptocurrency exchanges to invest in cryptocurrencies, a class of investments recognized for its legendary volatility and potential for large profits. By August 2021, at least 1.5 crore Indians had made cryptocurrency investments, indicating a significant increase in the number of households using cryptocurrencies in a country where families are known to invest more regularly in gold and other safe assets. This inclination toward digital currencies is expected to continue during the forecast period, which is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus.Trend: The increasing availability of crypto wallets is the major trend in the market. It has become abundantly clear over the last few years that those who continue to invest in digital currencies have a lot of potential and areas for possible rewards. For most people, keeping and investing in cryptocurrency in a crypto wallet is also a respectable option. According to a recent study, 82 cryptocurrency wallets were accessible in February 2021. In March 2022, over 81 million people used Blockchain.com wallets, which made it easy to purchase Bitcoin. Hence, the availability of numerous crypto wallets is expected to contribute to the growth of the global crypto wallet market during the forecast period.Challenge: The misuse and security attacks that confine the adoption of cryptocurrencies will challenge the growth of the market. Various regulators are concerned about the growing misuse of digital currencies by criminals for unlawful operations as they are an unregulated, decentralized, and uncontrolled exchange platform. Criminals use digital currency to carry out numerous illegal operations, including tax evasion, money laundering, and terrorism financing. Additionally, rising security issues and cyberattacks resulted in the loss of the invested currencies, limiting the adoption of cryptocurrencies. All these factors will reduce the growth potential in the market.Get highlights into the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the global crypto wallet market. Download a Free Sample ReportGlobal Crypto Wallet Market: Key SegmentsBy product, the market is analyzed across software-based and hardware-based segments. The market growth will be significant in the software-based crypto wallet segment. The software-based segment growth can be attributed to how simple it is to use, as software-based wallets operate online. It functions as a browser plugin, making it simple for users to interact with things like decentralized applications and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Additionally, software-based wallets are connected with public and private keys, which aid in transactions and serve as a security safeguard. As a result, users are increasingly using software-based wallets, which is driving the growth of the segment.Companies CoveredARCHOS SABinance Services Holdings Ltd.BitGo Inc.BitLox Ltd.BitPay Inc.Bittrex Global GmbHBreadwinner AGCoinkite Inc.CoolBitX Ltd.ELLIPAL Ltd.Exodus Movement Inc.Gemini Trust Co. LLCiFinex Inc.Ledger SASOPOLO SarlSecuX Technology Inc.ShapeShift AGShift Crypto AGSofitto NVTrezor Company sroGain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio. Buy NowTechnavio’s library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our “Basic Plan” at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

What our reports offer:Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segmentsStrategic recommendations for the new entrantsCovers market data for 2021, 2022, till 2026Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimationsCompetitive landscaping mapping the key common trendsCompany profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developmentsSupply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementsCrypto Wallet Market 2022-2026: Key HighlightsCAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026Detailed information on factors that will assist in crypto wallet market growth during the next five yearsEstimation of the crypto wallet market size and its contribution to the parent marketPredictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviorThe growth of the crypto wallet marketAnalysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendorsComprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the crypto wallet market vendorsRelated Reports:The Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market share is expected to increase by USD 9.21 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.75%. The profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures is notably driving the cryptocurrency mining hardware market growth, although factors such as volatility in the value of cryptocurrency may impede market growth.The ASIC Miner Market is projected to grow by USD 125.57 million with a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures is notably driving the market’s growth. However, volatility in the value of cryptocurrencies will challenge the growth of the market.Crypto Wallet Market ScopeReport CoverageDetailsPage number120Base year2021Forecast period2022-2026Growth momentum & CAGRAccelerate at a CAGR of 24.19%Market growth 2022-2026USD 686.05 millionMarket structureFragmentedYoY growth (%)16.23Regional analysisNorth America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and AfricaPerforming market contributionNorth America at 41%Key consumer countriesUS, China, UK, Germany, and SwitzerlandCompetitive landscapeLeading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scopeCompanies profiledARCHOS SA, Binance Services Holdings Ltd., BitGo Inc., BitLox Ltd., BitPay Inc., Bittrex Global GmbH, Breadwinner AG, Coinkite Inc., CoolBitX Ltd., ELLIPAL Ltd., Exodus Movement Inc., Gemini Trust Co. LLC, iFinex Inc., Ledger SAS, OPOLO Sarl, SecuX Technology Inc., ShapeShift AG, Shift Crypto AG, Sofitto NV, and Trezor Company sroMarket DynamicsParent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purviewIf our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.Table of contents:1 Executive Summary2 Market Landscape3 Market Sizing4 Five Forces Analysis5 Market Segmentation by Product6 Customer Landscape7 Geographic Landscape8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends9 Vendor Landscape10 Vendor Analysis11 AppendixAbout UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/Global Crypto Wallet Market 2022-2026CisionView original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crypto-wallet-market-to-grow-by-usd-686-05-mn-driven-by-peoples-inclination-toward-digital-currency—technavio-301674672.htmlSOURCE Technavio