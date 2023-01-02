Crypto Wallet Market Poised to Grow Strong, Fairfield Market Research Expects New Wallets to Debut – Yahoo Finance

Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt LtdLondon, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While the retail world has embraces digital currency as a preferred, futuristic means of transaction, the digital currency has been gaining ground as a faster, and affordable way of money transfer. The crypto wallet has been one of the key beneficiaries of rapid expansion of the digital currency space. Fairfield Market Research in a new upcoming study intends to reveal the growth projection of global crypto wallet market over the next few years. Global crypto wallet market is expected to largely benefit from unprecedented e-commerce expansion, and a paradigm shift to digital transactions. Increasing reliance on digital currencies, and growing preference for crypto payments tend to stimulate demand for both cold and hot crypto wallets, in turn driving the crypto wallet market forward. Increasing adoption of cryptocurrency for trading, and exchange activities is also likely to push the growth prospects of the crypto wallet market up, say the initial report findings. Insights into Segmental Analysis: Newer cryptocurrency wallets continue to be available on the market, such as Coinbase Wallet, Exodus Wallet, Electrum Bitcoin Wallet, MetaMask Wallet, and Mycelium Bitcoin Wallet, which will continue to be the strongest factor driving the market ahead. The analysis of crypto wallet market by type shows that hot wallets will remain the significant revenue contributor to the market value on the back of their most desirable user-friendly feature. Consumers' growing preference for hot crypto wallets downloaded on desktops, laptops, as well as smartphones underlines their superior convenience quo. Moreover, they are more suitable for trading when compared with their cold counterparts, which upholds the key positioning of the hot wallets segment in crypto wallet market.Insights into Regional AnalysisThe expansion of cryptocurrency has been phenomenal across North America. Reliance on crypto wallets has also been higher, which continues to be the strongest factor earning the top performing position for North America in global crypto wallet market. In addition to Bitcoin mining, a constantly rising risk of cryptocurrency hacking is likely to shape crypto wallet market of North America. The US market for crypto wallets especially stands strong because of the presence of globally leading players like Coinbase Global Inc., Bit Pay, and Bit Go. A popular name like PayPal has also opened doors to cryptocurrency transactions since 2022. Such crucial developments are likely to add value to the overall crypto ecosystem of the US, in turn North America's. Key Players in Global Crypto Wallet Market: Exodus Movement Inc., BitPay, Gemini Trust Company LLC, BitMex, BitLox, ZenGo Ltd., Coinkite Inc., Coinbase Global Inc., Bittrex Global GmbH, and Sofitto NV are some of the top players steering the competitive landscape of global crypto wallet market. The report intends to offer valued insights into the strategic information that would aid in comprehending the overall competition scenario in the crypto wallet market space. The Global Crypto Wallet Market is Segmented as Below: By Type: Hot Wallet, Desktop Wallet, Web Wallet, Mobile Wallet, Cold Wallet, Hardware Wallets, Paper Wallets. By Application: E-commerce and Retail, Peer-to-Peer Payments, Trading, Remittance. By End Use. By Operating System. By Industry: Retail Industry, BFSI, Automotive, Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Others. By Region: North America, Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, South Korea, India, China, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa). Report Inclusions: Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, Type-wise Analysis, Application-wise Analysis, End Use-wise Analysis, Industry-wise Analysis, Operating System-wise Analysis, Region-wise Analysis, Country-wise Analysis, Key Trends Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis. 