Crypto Stock Silvergate Capital Drops on Downgrade – Barron's





Silvergate Capital





may finally be feeling the winds of the “crypto winter,” with volatility in digital asset markets posing a risk to the bank’s deposit base and key business of currency transfers.

At least, that’s the view of a team of analysts at Wells Fargo. They double-downgraded Silvergate (ticker: SI) stock on Thursday to Underweight from Overweight and slashed their target for the price to $70 from $115. Shares in the group, which has positioned itself as a “crypto bank,” tumbled 6% by midday after closing at $78.98 on Wednesday.