Crypto Prices Today: Market Trades Flat, BTC Up 0.15%, ETH Gains 0.13% – Outlook India

The global crypto market stood at $923.6 billion as the trading volume fell by 16.08 per cent to $43.5 billion in the last 24 hours to 5:30 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Terra Classic USD; it was up 13.5 per cent to $0.039. The top loser was Quant, which fell 6.2 per cent to $172.2 in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gained 0.15 per cent to $19,206 in the last 24 hours. At 6:05 am, the BTC fell from $19,147 to $18,976, and its volume reduced by 19.45 per cent to $22.7 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum increased by 0.13 per cent to $1,299 in the last 24 hours to Thursday evening. At 9:05 am, it increased from $1,279 to $1,293. Its trading volume decreased by 15.09 per cent to $8.4 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 1.8 per cent to $29.36.

XRP was up 1.8 per cent to $0.46, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 5.6 per cent to $ billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell by 0.57 per cent to $0.3533. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 9.1 per cent to $397.7 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 1.3 per cent to $0.0598. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 22.4 per cent to $316.5 million.

Shiba Inu was down 0.15 per cent to $0.00001006.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 0.47 per cent to $7,651.5. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 3.7 per cent to $18.4 billion.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down 1.4 per cent to $15.3, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 20.04 per cent to $220.9 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 0.52 per cent at $82.56, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 12 per cent to $158 million.