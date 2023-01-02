Crypto Prices Today: Market Rises, Lifted By Gains In Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) & Other Cryptos – Outlook India

The cryptocurrency market was trading in the green on Monday evening due to gains in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins. Today’s most trending crypto was Polygon (MATIC).

The global crypto market cap stood at $807.18 billion, which was up by 1.48 per cent. The total crypto market volume increased by 21.51 per cent to $22.34 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 5:50 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Lido Dao (LDO), which rose by 15.16 per cent to $1.16. The top loser was Neutrino USD (USDN), which dropped by 1.85 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: Bitcoin gained 1.06 per cent to $16,742.22 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $332.25 billion. Its intraday high was $16,754.

BTC’s trading volume increased 9.34 per cent to $11.37 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was up by 1.71 per cent to $1,217.94 in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at $149.04 billion.

Its trading volume increased 24.54 per cent to $3,474,399,886.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price hikes by 11.91 per cent to $11.09 on January 2, 2023.

XRP was up by 1.88 per cent to $0.3448, while its 24-hour trading volume was up by 215.21 per cent to $1,022,603,832.

Cardano (ADA) gained 3.41 per cent to $0.2543. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 3.06 per cent to $150.5 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 3.20 per cent to $0.072. Its 24-hour trading volume rose 56.15 per cent to $354.81 million.

Shiba Inu rose by 1.65 per cent to $0.000008204.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose by 3.20 per cent to $5,255.44. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 9.86 per cent to $12.51 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) hiked by 3.94 per cent to $11.17, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 49.59 per cent to $132.28 million.

Aave (AAVE) gained 2.82 per cent to $53.50, while its 24-hour trading volume was up by 13.95 per cent to $36.74 million