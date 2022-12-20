Crypto Prices Today: Market Rises, Bitcoin Gains 0.31%, Ethereum Up 2.34%, Binance (BNB) Up 0.36% – Outlook India

The crypto market was trading in the green on the evening of December 20, 2022. Major crypto coins, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance (BNB) made gains, whereas some alt coins, such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) traded in losses.

The crypto market cap increased by 0.35 per cent to $811.47 billion and its trading volume showed an increase of 62.89 per cent to $38.39 billion, according to data from CoinMarketcam.com at 5:15 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was XDC Network (XDC); it was up 5.39 per cent to $0.02614. The top loser was Chain (XCN), which was trading at $0.2129 with a loss of 10.28 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gained 0.31 per cent to $16,819.57. BTC saw volatile trading, with its price hovering between $16,570 and $16,820. Around 8:00 am, BTC experienced a sudden uplift in price momentum, rising from a low of $16,582 to $16,757.

BTC’s highest price was $16,839.30 while the trading volume was $22,209,299,199 up by 75.64 per cent.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price gained by 2.34 per cent to $1,212.61 in the last 24 hours on Tuesday evening.

ETH was steadily increasing throughout the day. The highest price for ETH was $1,213.08.

ETH’s trading volume was $594,079,847 with an increase of 69.92 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Binance: BNB witnessed a turbulent momentum on Tuesday evening. It increased by 0.36 per cent, with its price ranging between $241.35 and $249.34. Binance’s trading volume gained 8.85 per cent to $776,600,226.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 0.84 per cent to $12.38 on Tuesday evening.

Ripple (XRP) rose by 0.67 per cent to $0.345, and its 24-hour trading volume was $1,051,633,755.

Cardano (ADA) fell by 1.76 per cent to $0.259. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 69.0 per cent to $2251,517,646.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 3.47 per cent to $0.07465. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 122.66 per cent to $670,073,266.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 3.46 per cent to $0.000008403.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 0.94 per cent to $5,604.94. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 41.10 per cent to $17,265,094.

Avalanche (AVAX) increased by 0.18 per cent to $11.98 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 20.98 per cent to $143,089,725.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 0.16 per cent at $55.97 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 57.33 per cent to $47,346,249.