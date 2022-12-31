Crypto Prices Today: Market Rises Amid Gains In Bitcoin, Ethereum … – Outlook India

The crypto market on December 31, 2022 was trading in the green, uplifted by gains in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).

The broader crypto market was up by 0.59 per cent to $796.13 billion, while its 24-hour trading volume dropped by 8.30 per cent to $24.74 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:50 PM IST.

SOL was the top gainer today with an increase of 8.25 per cent, while Gate Token (GT) was the top loser with a decrease of 2.94 per cent.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC was trading in the green with gains throughout the day on Saturday. It rose by 0.38 per cent to $16,571.95. Its trading volume was up by 3.23 per cent to $14,650,285,890 in the last 24 hours to Saturday evening. It highest price for the day was $16,608.

Ethereum: ETH’s trade was similar to that of BTC and it was up by 0.41 per cent to $1,197.49. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 11.07 per cent to $3,533,198,027. ETH’s dominance today was 18.4 per cent with an increase of 0.47 per cent over the day.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 7.72 per cent at $9.87, and it was the most trending crypto of the day.

Ripple (XRP) gained 1.56 per cent at $0.3437, and its 24-hour trading volume was $438.74 million.

Cardano (ADA) gained 1.89 per cent to $0.2469, while its 24-hour trading volume was down by 24.27 per cent to $138,867,394.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin gained 3.53 per cent to $0.07032. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 4.90 per cent at $354,008,542.

Shiba Inu was up by 1.60 per cent to $0.000008119.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 0.36 per cent to $5,084.01. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 6.64 per cent at $16,077,927.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 1.99 per cent to $10.95, while its 24-hour trading volume was up by 12.47 per cent at $144,960,344.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 2.11 per cent at $52.81 and its 24-hour trading volume was at $61.57 million.