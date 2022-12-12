Crypto

Crypto Prices Today: Market Falls, Dragged Down By Plummeting Prices, BTC Down 0.99%, SOL Slides 3.12% – Outlook India

December 12, 2022
Alexander Graham

Most cryptocurrencies were trading in the red on Monday evening, including major currencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Bitcoin was the most trending crypto , while Toncoin was the top gainer. Toncoin rose 9.99 per cent to $2.10. The top loser, Osmosis, fell 9.43 per cent to $0.9137 in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening.

The overall crypto market retreated 1.36 per cent to $844.39 billion, while the trading volume increased by 37.58 per cent to $32.52 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com at 4:30 pm IST.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC has fallen by 0.99 per cent to $16,987 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 326.6 billion. Its intraday low was $16,987. Later, its trading volume increased by 40.45 per cent to $17.8 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum is down by 1.35 per cent to $1,255 in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at 153.6 billion. Its trading volume increased by 45.12 per cent to $4.55 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price is down by 3.12 per cent to $13.20 on 12 December 2022.

XRP falls 2.51 per cent to $0.3766, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 126.81 per cent to $676.66 million.

Cardano (ADA) falls 1.81 per cent to $0.3063. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 93.67 per cent to $174.92 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) is down by 7.99 per cent to $0.08914. However, its 24-hour trading volume is up by 238.40 per cent to $705.1 million.

Shiba Inu is down by 3.51 per cent to $0.000008886.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) falls by 3.52 per cent to $6,724. Its 24-hour trading volume is down by 3.52 per cent to $246.5 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) sinks by 4.01 per cent to $12.85, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 46.10 per cent to $119.6 million.

Aave (AAVE) falls 3.22 per cent at $59.32, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 46.57 per cent to $39.26 million.