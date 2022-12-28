Crypto Prices Today: Market Falls As Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) & Other Cryptos Retreat – Outlook India

The cryptocurrency market traded in losses on December 28, 2022. Most cryptos, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) etc., were trading in the red.

The market cap fell 1.52 per cent to $799.37 billion at 6:35 pm on Wednesday evening. However, the market volume was increased by 24.76 per cent to $29.59 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) was the top gainer, rising 0.29 percent, whereas Terra Classic (LUNC) was the top loser. Bitcoin, Polygon (MATIC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) were the top three trending cryptos today.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC was down by 0.96 per cent to $16,664.94. BTC’s trading volume was up by 23.54 per cent at $16,418,516,775. BTC traded in the range of $16,660 to $16,665 on Wednesday.

BTC’s dominance is currently 40.01 per cent, an increase of 0.93 per cent over the past 24 hours.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s (ETH) price dropped by 1.97 per cent at $1,194.71. Ethereum traded in red as its price continued to fall throughout the day. It dropped from $1,208 to $1,194 in the last 24 hours. Its 24-hour trading volume increased by 23.35 per cent to $4,492,324,742.

Other Altcoins

Solana’s (SOL) price was down 9.94 per cent to $10.00 today.

Ripple (XRP) fell by 2.08 per cent at $0.3583 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 15.30 per cent at $894,678,671.

Cardano (ADA) was down by 3.38 per cent to $0.2521. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was raised by 27.11 per cent to $195,269,489.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 5.11 per cent at $0.07104. Its 24-hour trading volume was raised by 84.90 per cent at $465,845,614.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 3.89 per cent to $0.000007073.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 4.50 per cent to$5,296.69. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 43.29 per cent at $16,485,601.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 3.30 per cent at $11.36 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 30.04 per cent at $145,779,689.

Aave AAVE) was fell 4.22 per cent at $54.78. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 13.86 per cent at $48,509,084.