Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin nears $20k; Uniswap, XRP and Shiba Inu rally up to 12% – Economic Times

New Delhi: Crypto tokens were back in action on Friday after the inflation numbers, though remained in the range prior to the data. However, the digital asset market recovered from their initial cuts.

Bitcoin inched towards the $20,000 mark, whereas Ethereum reclaimed $13,000-levels. Trading volume has spiked suddenly which supported the gains in the crypto assets.

All the crypto tokens were trading higher on Friday. Uniswap zoomed more than 12 per cent, whereas XRP and Shiba Inu rallied 7 per cent each. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polygoon added 4 per cent each.

The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading higher at $915.55 billion, jumping more than 3 per cent in the last 24 hours. However, the total trading volume jumped more than 91 per cent, almost doubled, to $86.66 billion.



What’s cooking in India



Police in the Firozabad district, Uttar Pradesh, have announced an initiative that will put public complaints on a blockchain.

The project is the first of its kind in India and is powered by Polygon, a scaling tool looking to facilitate lower-cost crypto transactions and uses the Ethereum blockchain.

Experts Take



Bitcoin and other altcoins rose in the past 24 hours after the release of the US Consumer Price Index data, which was higher than expected, said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex.

“The price action correlated with the equities even though the magnitude was not the same, as buyers entered the crypto market mid-day. The coming days would remain range-bound for the crypto spectrum,” he added.

Global Updates



Either reached a ‘post-Merge milestone’ this week as it became deflationary for the first time since the Ethereum blockchain switched to proof-of-stake (PoS), crypto exchange Coinbase said in a report.

Stablecoin issuer Tether has reduced its commercial paper holdings to zero, replacing those holdings with US Treasury bills, the company announced in a blog post.

US consumer prices in September slowed from the prior month, the Labor Department reported, but the inflation rate was still faster than what economists had predicted.

China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) reached the milestone of US$13.9 billion worth of transactions amid a slowdown in uptake, South China Morning Post reported, citing People’s Bank of China data.

Tech view by BuyUcoin cryptocurrency exchange



Uniswap (UNI) has proved to be one of the best-performing crypto assets in the last 24 hours with a massive surge of 12.30 per cent. The positive news around the series B fundraising by Uniswap labs may have sparked investors’ interest in the coin

ET CONTRIBUTORS

The latest fundraise of $165 million values the company at a whopping $1.66 billion. The latest fundraiser will be used by the company to add new products and services which will prove highly beneficial for the growth of their native token.

UNI looks like a good buy at the moment but investors should do so as per their risk appetite. The overall crypto market conditions look shaky due to the high inflation numbers reported by big economies around the globe.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

