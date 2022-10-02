Crypto price today: Bitcoin holds $19k; XRP, Solana, Dogecoin shed up to 5% – Economic Times

After a quick recovery on the weekend, the crypto market was back in the red on Monday, reminding of the dreary days of September, when inflation and recession worries hurt the markets most.

Bitcoin was holding the $19,000-mark, whereas Ethereum slipped below the $1,300-mark. Cryptos tracked equities markets, which were moving dismally amid rising fears.

Top crypto tokens were trading mostly lower on Monday. Barring the stablecoins, BNB and Tron were the only altcoins in green. XRP plunged over 5 per cent, whereas Etheruem, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin and Avalanche shed 2 per cent each.

The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading marginally lower at $928.34 billion, dropping about a per cent in the last 24 hours. However, the total trading volume zoomed as much as 24 per cent, close to $45.24 billion.



What’s cooking in India



Amid the current global economic slowdown, crypto exchange WazirX has reportedly laid off 40 per cent of its workforce. A total of 50 to 70 employees of the 150 workers at the exchange were asked to go, IANS repored, citing sources.

Global updates



Uzbekistan now requires licensed crypto companies in the country to pay monthly fees that will mostly go to the state Budget, an official document published.

Crypto exchange Binance has been registered as a financial service provider in New Zealand and launched Binance New Zealand, according to an emailed announcement.

Adam Todd, founder of crypto futures and spot market exchange Digitex, has been charged by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for multiple violations of the Commodity Exchange Act.

Crypto investment firm Paradigm led an $11.8-million funding round in Blowfish, a firewall provider looking to help Web3 firms fight off cyberattacks that can often plague their products and services.

Technology company MicroStrategy is looking to recruit a software engineer to build a Lightning Network-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Tech analysis by Proassetz Exchange



After a breakout at $6.60 and moving out of the range-bound zone, link can rally upwards. Currently a good support zone of $.6.60 and $7 is active. Resistance level is around $8.00 and $8.65. Any breakout above that can lead to $9.50. Still a strict support level of $6 is important

(Views and recommendations given in this section are the analysts’ own and do not represent those of ETMarkets.com. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the asset/s mentioned.)

