Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin holds $16k; Solana & Litecoin drop up to 9%, Doge rallies 8% – Economic Times

New Delhi: After a quiet holiday weekend, the crypto market was in slumber during the early trading hours in Asia on Monday. Top crypto tokens sank but the largest memecoin, Dogecoin, defied gravity.

Bitcoin clutched onto $16,000 levels, whereas Ethereum was comfortable above $1,100.

Barring the US dollar-pegged Tether and Dogecoin, all other top crypto tokens were trading lower. It is rumoured that Elon Musk and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin are working together on the improvement of Dogecoin.

Solana plunged over 9%, whereas Litecoin dropped 7%. BNB shed over 6%. On the other hand, Dogecoin surged 8%.

The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading lower around $816 billion, dropping as much as 3% in the last 24 hours. However, the total trading volume zoomed more than 30% to $44.21 billion.

Expert take

“In order to predict future trends, Bitcoin must first break through the above trading range. A break above the $16,400 level in bitcoin may determine further trading range,” said Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-Founder & CEO, Unocoin.

“If buyers enter the market, a bullish breakout of the $16,785 level could send bitcoin to $17,000 and even higher to $17,850,” he said. “Despite the market slowdown, several coins have huge upside potential,” he added.

Global Updates

Investors in Canada were quick to put money into cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds after regulators allowed a proliferation of products that track Bitcoin, Ether and other digital assets. They’ve lost most of it in a year.

World’s largest crypto exchange Binance has launched a new website to explain its proof-of-reserves system, and is starting with Bitcoin reserves. The company currently has a 101% reserve ratio.

Binance’s Chief Executive Officer, Changpeng Zhao, said that regulation rather than opposition of the crypto sector is a better option for world governments as digital currencies become more mainstream.

El Salvador’s national assembly is considering a draft bill to regulate digital securities, indicating the country is going ahead with plans to issue bitcoin-backed bonds.

Two US senators are demanding the Department of Justice investigate the ‘disturbing allegations of fraud and illicit behavior that led to the collapse of FTX’ and hold the company’s executives ‘to the fullest extent of the law.’

Tech View by Proassetz Exchange

Bitcoin is still trading below its resistance and a slight selling pressure is maintained but a strong support level is playing a key part, levels of $15,000.

At $12,600 what we can expect currently is the range bound movement between $15,000 and $18,000, the experts said. Any breakout on either side will bring in a new level.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)