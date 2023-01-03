Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum up, Solana surges 25%, other tokens extend gains – CNBCTV18

Cryptocurrencies gained on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $809.9 billion, with a volume of $27 billion in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin | The world’s largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rises 0.4 percent to $16,747.3, holding ground below $17,000. Its market value stood at $321.8 billion. The trade volume was at $14.1 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, was up 2.3 percent at $1,242.2 at the last count, with a market capitalisation of $150 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $3.7 billion in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 1.2 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $9.5 billion. The trade volume was at $299.7 billion. Solana | Solana jumped 25.1 percent to $13.9 with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.3 billion in the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 1.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.5 billion. The trade volume was $82.7 million in the last 24 hours. Polygon | Polygon rose 3.5 percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $7 billion. The trade volume was $207.7 million in the last 24 hours.First Published: Jan 4, 2023 8:52 AM IST