Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above $16,500; Litecoin, Solana rise up to 13% – Economic Times

The cryptocurrency market stepped into 2023 on an upbeat note, trading higher on Monday. Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital token, surged 1.21% to trade at $16,727.34, whereas Ethereum remained above the $1,200 mark.

“The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, entered 2023 on a positive note as it witnessed a jump of 0.39% in its value. The largest altcoin Ether also registered a jump of 0.29% to start the new year in green. It will be interesting to see the moves of the central banks around the globe to tackle inflation, which will chart the course for financial markets. Markets will remain on the edge due to the evolving Covid situation in the coming weeks,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said.

Most of the other top crypto tokens were also trading higher on Monday. Solana gained 13.31%. USD Coin, Dogecoin, Cardano, Polygon, Binance, Tron, Litecoin and Polkadot were also trading higher. However, XRP was trading lower.

The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading higher but barely holding $800 billion, rising 0.68% in the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.29 billion — 7.15% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $16.30 billion, 90.14% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered around $322 billion, with a dominance of about 40.09%, an increase of 0.01% over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin $16,750.82 1.31%



Ethereum $1,213.73 1.58%



Tether $0.9997 0.01%



USD Coin $1 0.01%



BNB $246.32 0.90%



XRP $0.3376 -0.28%



Dogecoin 0.07187 3.54%



Cardano $0.2538 3.61%



Polygon $0.7684 2.12%



Polkadot $4.48 4.37%



Tron $0.05485 0.60%



Litecoin $74.55 7.40%



Shiba Inu $0.000008185 1.82%



Solana $10.78 13.31%

Note: Price change in last 24 hours

