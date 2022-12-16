Crypto price predictions: Bitcoin, Cardano, Binance Coin

Crypto prices remained in a consolidation phase this week as concerns about FTX contagion continued. They also reacted to the latest interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve and the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried. Here are some of the top crypto price predictions for the weekend.

Bitcoin price prediction

Bitcoin pulled back sharply after the latest interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve. This decline correlated with the performance of American indices like the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 indices.

Bitcoin price dropped to a low of $16,923, which was the lowest level since December 12. It also declined below the important level at $17,395, which was the neckline of the inverted head and shoulders pattern.

It has also pulled back below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved below the neutral level of 50. Therefore, Bitcoin price will likely continue falling as contagion fears continue.

If this happens, the next key level to watch will be at $16,000. In the near term, however, a bullish breakout to $18,000 cannot be ruled out as the shakeup eases.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Binance Coin price prediction

Binance Coin price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few days. It collapsed to the lowest level since November this year. This decline accelerated this week as Bitcoin FUD trended in Twitter and other social media platforms like Reddit. FUD stands for Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt.

Concerns about Binance continued after the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, which we wrote about in this article. Investors are worried about the significant information that we still don’t know about Binance. For one, it is unclear how much money Binance makes and how much debt it has.

Therefore, like Bitcoin, the BNB price will likely continue falling as sellers target the psychological level of $200.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Cardano price prediction

Cardano price plunged on Friday as concerns about the hawkish Fed continued. It has also fallen because of the underperformance of its DeFi and NFT ecosystem. NFT volume crashed to just $8 million in November, its lowest level in months.

On the daily chart, Cardano remains below all moving averages. It also crashed below the important support level at $0.300, the lowest level on December 13. The Relative Strength Index has moved to the oversold level. Cardano price will likely continue falling as sellers target the next key support at $0.2500.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

