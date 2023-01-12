Crypto News Live Updates Jan 12: Avalanche Price Spikes By 26%; Bitcoin By 4% – CoinGape

Crypto News Today Live Updates December and Latest News: (12 January 2023) The global digital asset market continues its green run after a horrible decline last year. The biggest crypto like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price has surged by more than 4% in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) Leads Altcoin Rally

Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest crypto is leading the altcoin market rally with more than 5% price gains. ETH has seen a strong surge gaining more than 15% since the beginning of 2023.

Bitcoin Price Shoots by 4%

Bitcoin (BTC) made a strong move on Wednesday amid the broader market rally. At press time, BTC is trading 4.55% up at a price of $18,224 and a market cap of $350 billion.

This is the ninth-successive day of gains for Bitcoin registering its largest winning streak since 2020. It’s been a great start to the year 2023 with the BTC price up by more than 10$ in the first 12 days. Read More Here…

Crypto Market Surges by 3%

The global digital asset market continues its green run after a horrible decline last year. The crypto market cap is up by 3.66% to stand at $888 billion. However, the 24 hour trading volume has jumped by 32%. It now stands at $45 billion.

