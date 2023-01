A Bitcoin rebound has put crypto mining stocks on course for their best monthly performance in at least a year, providing some respite from the debt and energy-price worries that pummeled the shares in 2022.The 20-member MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index is up 64% so far in January, outstripping Bitcoin’s 28% advance. That’s the gauge’s best month since its inception at the end of 2021 and contrasts with last year’s 88% drop.