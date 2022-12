Crypto Markets Today: Galaxy Digital Expands Brokerage Services With GK8 Acquisition – CoinDesk

Bitcoin was recently hovering near $17,000, recovering from an earlier slide on news that the U.S. economy added an unexpected robust 263,000 jobs in November. However, equities were mixed following the strong jobs report. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.12% and 0.18%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1%. Data from crypto analysis firm IntoTheBlock shows bitcoin’s 30-day correlation with the S&P 500 dropped to -0.8, hitting its lowest point since May 2019. β€œThe contrast between crypto’s internal troubles and macro’s positive tailwinds have led the two to become negatively correlated,” Lucas Outumuro, head of research at IntoTheBlock, wrote in a Friday note.