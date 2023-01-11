Crypto Markets Today: FTX Finds $5B, Bitcoin Extends Rally – CoinDesk

Bitcoin (BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading at the $17,500 level, almost the same from the past 24 hours. In futures trading, the three-month BTC futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, widely considered a proxy for institutional activity, are drawing a premium over the cryptocurrency’s going spot market price for the first time since FTX went bust. Equities closed higher as traders eyed Thursday’s U.S. inflation report. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed up 1.7%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively.