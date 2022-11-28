Crypto Markets Today: BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy Protection, MakerDAO Rejects $500M Proposal to Invest in Bonds and BTC Slides – CoinDesk

The MakerDAO community rejected a proposal to use up to $500 million of the stablecoin USDC to invest in bonds with crypto investment firm CoinShares. As CoinDesk’s Krisztian Sandor reported, CoinShares had proposed managing between 100 million and 500 million USDC and actively investing the money in a portfolio of corporate debt securities and government-backed bonds with the aim of returning a yield matching the Secured Overnight Financing Rate. On Monday, some 72% of votes were cast against the proposal.