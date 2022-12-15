Crypto Markets Today: Archblock Attempting to Bring US Banks to … – CoinDesk

Ether (ETH): The second-largest cryptocurrency followed BTC’s trajectory, sliding around 2.8% to $1,272 as of publication time. The Web3 infrastructure company Blocknative, which has become one of Ethereum’s biggest block builders, raised $15 million in a Series A-1 round, led by Blockchain Capital, Foundry Group, Rho, IOSG Ventures, Robot Ventures, Fenbushi Capital, HackVC, Industry Ventures and others. The financing will accelerate Blocknative’s initiatives in the block-building market in the Ethereum ecosystem.