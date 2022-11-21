Crypto markets struggle to wake up as Bitcoin clings on above $16,000 – City A.M.

Monday 21 November 2022 10:58 am

The prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum are down today, with Bitcoin trading for $16,060 and Ethereum valued at $1,119, this morning.

It’s a continuation of a trend that’s been ongoing in crypto markets for a week now, with the majority of cryptocurrencies feeling the pressure.

Crypto indicators are reflecting current market conditions. The Fear & Greed Index continues to hover in “Extreme Fear” as investors navigate the current environment.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $794.995 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday – November 20 2022 – at a price of $16,291.83. The daily high yesterday was $16,746.78, and the daily low was $16,248.69.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $308.02 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.493 trillion and Tesla is $560.57 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $29.373 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 53.35%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 21, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.93. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 28.75. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin has come much further and much faster than people expected. There was a saying in the early dotcom era about “internet time,” and bitcoin time seems to be moving even faster.”Adam Back, Co-Founder/CEO Blockstream

What they said yesterday

Well said…

The killer app for crypto is money, and the best engineered crypto network to serve as money is #Bitcoin. It is economically, technically, & ethically superior to everything else, so I suggest you study Satoshi’s protocol & Bitcoin’s provenance before making major commitments.— Michael Saylor?? (@saylor) November 20, 2022

Freedom comes in many forms…

A difference in perspective…

Buffett and Munger, if you listen to their talks, don’t dismiss bitcoin.Instead, they *hate* bitcoin. They view it as undermining central banking.They actually understand the idea, but don’t benefit from it. They don’t like the separation of money and state. https://t.co/PVS0CkfELw— Lyn Alden (@LynAldenContact) November 21, 2022

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST

