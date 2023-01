Bitcoin was recently snugly perched above $21,000, which may become its new support threshold. Ether (ETH) was holding steady above $1,500 after weeks of hobbling below $1,200. Equity markets have risen more moderately, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500, which has a hefty technology component, climbing 5.8% and 2.8%, respectively. How long these trends continue is uncertain of course. The ensuing weeks will be interesting.