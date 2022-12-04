Crypto Marketing: How to Make a PR Product and Get Organic Traffic – Crypto News Flash

Crypto marketing is very important for cryptocurrencies, as the right promotion allows your coin to be noticed among thousands of other projects.

One of the methods of attracting subscribers and increasing brand awareness is Telegram ads.

The cryptocurrency space is increasing day by day. New coins appear at lightning speed, and large projects continue to be promoted and advertised, making life difficult for new crypto projects.

That is why many cryptocurrency business owners wonder how to promote their cryptocurrency? What should the marketing strategy be for a new coin or token?

Practice shows that it is sometimes very difficult to immediately say which strategy will bring the most profit. The choice of strategy depends not only on the goals, but also on the budget and the situation on the market.

Crypto marketing is very important for cryptocurrencies, as the right promotion allows your coin to be noticed among thousands of other projects. In order for the project to be noticed, it is worth using the right promotion strategies and channels that will help attract organic traffic.

Last year was generous with new crypto projects. And even with the constant market correction, cryptocurrency projects thrive even under such conditions. Firstly, it is a matter of audience coverage, which is a vital indicator for any cryptocurrency or crypto project. Only by developing a strong marketing strategy for the ICO, IEO or STO period will your project attract thousands of interested leads. Without the dissemination of information about the project, it is impossible to succeed in the cryptocurrency world due to the huge number of alternative coins.

It is a mistake to think that the use of SEO, social media, newsletters, and blogs is a simple marketing tactic. It is worth considering them from the point of view of fundamental strategies. A very popular tool for promoting crypto is Telegram. As of October 2022, 700 million users are already registered in Telegram. And many cryptoprojects use it to gather their audience there. For example, Binance exchange in its channel gathered more than 500,000 members.

Telegram crypto marketing is an easy way to grow projects. One of the methods of attracting subscribers and increasing brand awareness is Telegram ads.

Another one of the effective channels to promote the site in terms of link building and PR is the guest posting. Guest posting involves the placement of expert content with backlinks in thematic blogs. Thus improved SEO metrics and your site ranks higher in search results and you get more organic traffic. In addition, the guest article allows you to attract direct traffic to the site and increases the visibility of your resource. Read more about how to publish a guest post.

How to Publish a Guest Post: Step-by-Step

Many SEO specialists will agree that guest posting is a promising direction for SEO. The method is based on the placement of promotional materials on thematically relevant sites with your target audience. You can manually search for sites or blogs for guest posting (using Ahrefs or search operators). In addition, you need to do the preparatory work (collect keywords, write topics, prepare letters for outreach) and build communication with site owners or SEOs, marketers, etc. But you have to understand that this is a very long and labor-intensive process.Follow us for the latest crypto news!

With the guest post marketplace, you can publish an article on a relevant site in just a few clicks. And posting an article takes just a couple of days. At Collaborator you will find hundreds of cryptocurrency blogs that accept guest posts. Intuitive interface, official integration with Ahrefs and Serpstat, and more than 40 other metrics for site selection, low commission, link removal guarantee, and many other convenient features are in Collaborator. It all makes working with guest posting and advertising in Telegram much easier.

Below, you can find the detailed instructions for placing guest posts through the Collaborator services.

Guest posting is a fairly easy and understandable task that takes a little time. But to use the Collaborator services, you first need to register and verify your account. After that, the most interesting begins.

Specify the initial data before placing a guest post, namely:

URL of the advertised website.

Project name.

Topic. Select the topic of the blog you want to guest post on. In our case, it is cryptocurrencies.

Specify the priority regions – you can specify 1 country and any number of cities.

Also, describe the task in more detail so that the performer does the job in a way that you like the result.

Optionally, you can specify the landing pages you want to advertise.

It is also worth adding that Collaborator has a convenient editor for adding guest posts. The editor has a count of the number of characters, displays the uniqueness of the article, and there are many other features. For example, articles can be transferred from Google Docs in just a couple of clicks with all the pictures and other content.

After that, you need to send the task to the owner of the site. Once your article is published, check and approve it.

Next, all you have to do is choose sites, publish articles, and watch your cryptoproject grow.