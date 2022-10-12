Crypto Market Shows No Signs Of Positive Movement, Is ‘Uptober’ A Myth? – NewsBTC

The crypto market woes from September look to have spilled onto October and going against the historical trend of October being a rather bullish month. September had seen the crypto market close with muted performances, but there has not been much change for the new month. Almost two weeks into the month, and it is starting to look like the much-awaited “Uptober” will disappoint investors.

Poor performances All-Around

All of the indexes in the crypto market are seeing poor performances from market participants. The first two weeks of the month have come back with negative movement and the declines have continued. The size of a cryptocurrency has not mattered either since they have all suffered closely similar fates.

The Small Cap Index came out as the worst performing for the first two weeks of October with -4.7%. This is understandable given small cap altcoins have been known to take movements a couple of steps further; recoveries run higher and declines run lower.

Large Cap coins followed as the second-worst performer in the same time period with returns of -2.4%. A bit more surprising given that they closely follow bitcoin price but it did not fall too much behind the Mid Cap Index which saw a decline of -2.1%.

Market performance remains bad | Source: Arcane Research

Bitcoin emerged as the best performer for this time period with only -1.5% in losses. It also follows the trend that investors are turning more towards bitcoin during this time and taking advantage of the decline in price.

Crypto Market Deviates From Norm

All of the performances highlighted above only go to show that the crypto market is not performing as expected. Even though investors are moving back into bitcoin, the market share of stablecoins is still on the rise, so there is still a flight to safety among investors.

Total market cap below $900 billion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com

For the last week, the crypto market dominance of bitcoin fell by another 0.20%, and ETH fell 0.24%, with recorded losses from others in the top 10 such as BNB, ADA, and SOL. Most of this lost dominance went to stablecoins such as USDT, USDC, and BUSD, all of which saw an increase in their dominance.

Crypto market sentiment still remains low in the extreme fear territory, which suggests that there is no expected recovery in the market during this time. Unless there is a reversal in this move to stablecoins, the market will continue to see negative rates.

Featured image from NASDAQ, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com

