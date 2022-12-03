Crypto Market Rises, BTC Up 0.09 %, ETH Down 0.28% – Outlook India

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the green on Saturday evening. Bitcoin gained, while Ethereum (ETH) fell along with other altcoins. Today’s most trending crypto was Hay Token, which is the token of the Hay platform, a lending and stalking platform.

The global crypto market cap stood at $855.27 billion, down by 0.13 per cent, and the total crypto market volume decreased by 11.19 per cent to $37.05 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Aptos. It was up by 7.73 per cent to $4.06. The top loser was Trust Wallet Token, which was trading at $2.32, having fallen by 3.76 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Saturday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: Bitcoin gained 0.09 per cent to $16,986 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $326.5 billion. Its intraday low was $16,877. Later, its trading volume decreased 10.95 per cent to $19.006 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was down by 0.28 per cent to $1,274 in the last 24 hours as of Saturday evening. ETH’s market stood at $155.98 billion. Its trading volume decreased 4.38 per cent to $6.6 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 0.07 per cent to $13.56 on December 3, 2022.

XRP was down by 0.21 per cent to $0.3904, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 24.5 per cent to $596.20 million.Cardano (ADA) rose 3.11 per cent to $0.3252. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 7.74 per cent to $219.83 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 0.02 per cent to $0.09924. Its 24-hour trading volume fell 18.63 per cent to $687.16 million.

Shiba Inu was up by 0.21 per cent to $0.000009278.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) gained 1.42 per cent to $6,747. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 25.3 per cent to $23.4 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 2.40 per cent to $13.50, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 26.93 per cent to $192.6 million.

Aave (AAVE) fell 0.02 per cent at $63.19, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 9.36 per cent to $65.7 million