Crypto Market Integrity Coalition inducts 8 new members, plans training By Cointelegraph – Investing.com



Crypto Market Integrity Coalition inducts 8 new members, plans training



The Crypto Market Integrity Coalition (CMIC) announced the induction of eight new members, the organization announced on Sept. 29. The organization, which now has 38 members who have all taken a pledge to uphold market integrity and efficiency, describes itself as such:

According to its statement, CMIC is also developing market integrity training for digital asset markets to help compliance professionals counter manipulation.

