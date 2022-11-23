Crypto Market Gains, Bitcoin Up 5%, Ethereum Up 7% – Outlook India

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the green on Wednesday evening. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum gained along with other altcoins. Dogecoin, a meme coin, gained 9.03 per cent.

Today’s most trending crypto was Curve Dao Token, which is the native token of decentralised exchange for Stablecoins.

The global crypto market cap stood at $829.5 billion, up by 5.9 per cent, while the total crypto market volume decreased by 2.3 per cent to $65.2 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:30 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was the Curve DAO Token . It was up by 44.9 per cent to $0.6253. The top loser was NEM, which was trading at $158.4, having fallen by 1.4 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gained 5.2 per cent to $16,580 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $318.5 billion. Its intraday low was $15,698. Later, its trading volume increased 3.9 per cent to $33.5 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was up by 7.4 per cent to $1,171 in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening. ETH’s market stood at $143.4 billion. Its trading volume increased 7.4 per cent to $12.2 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 16.2 per cent to $13.13 on November 23, 2022.

XRP was up by 4.2 per cent to $0.3772, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 18 per cent to $1.2 billion.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 5.1 per cent to $0.3164. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased 2.8 per cent to $350.7 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 9.03 per cent to $0.08181. Its 24-hour trading volume, however, fell 0.35 per cent to $598.2 million.

Shiba Inu was up by 8.7 per cent to $0.000009046.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) gained 6.9 per cent to $6,295. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 0.48 per cent to $38.8 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 10.7 per cent to $12.8, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 9.9 per cent to $203.3 million.

Aave (AAVE) was up by 8.9 per cent to $58.1, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 214.6 per cent to $241.8 million.