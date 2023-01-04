Crypto Market Falls, BTC Up 0.63%, Ethereum Gains 2.94 % – Outlook India

Cryptocurrency prices fell in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and a few other cryptocurrencies. The global crypto market capitalisation rose 1.42 per cent to $819.18 billion, and the total crypto market volume increased by 46.02 per cent to $31.99 billion in the last 24 hours, as of 5:30 pm, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Solana (SOL), and it was trading at $13.66. It increased by 15.15 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was OKB (OKB), which was trading at $27.51 with an 8.41 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 0.63 per cent, and it was trading at $16,840.85. Its market cap decreased by 0.34 per cent to $324.7 billion, even as the trading volume increased 0.64 per cent to $16.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.29 per cent to 39.60 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose by 2.94 per cent to $1,251.72 and its market cap increased by 2.94 per cent to $153.5 billion. Its trading volume increased 75.36 per cent to $5.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price rose 1.11 per cent to trade at $0.3486, while its market cap decreased by 1.49 per cent to $17.3 billion. Its trading volume decreased 18.32 per cent to $775.9 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price gained 15.52 per cent to $13.67. Its market cap increased 15.55 per cent to $5.3 billion, and its trading volume increased 183.22 per cent to $150.1 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased 3.98 per cent to $0.2642. Its market cap increased by 3.96 per cent to $9.7 billion, and its trading volume increased 81.99 per cent to $249.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased 0.75 per cent to $0.07201. Its market cap rose 0.74 per cent to $9.9 billion, and its trading volume decreased 37.69 per cent to $354.1 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 1.25 per cent to trade at $0.000008255. Its market cap increased by 1.27 per cent to $4.53 billion, and its trading volume increased by 33.54 per cent to $102.5 million.