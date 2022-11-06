Crypto Market Daily Highlights – SOL Leads a Broad-Based Sell-Off – FX Empire

Key Insights:

A lack of crypto news left investors to lock in profits before the NASDAQ mini added increased selling pressure in the final hour of the day.

The crypto market cap slid by $28.3 billion to end the day at $982.0 billion.

It was a bearish Sunday session for the crypto top ten, with SOL leading the way down. BTC saw a three-day winning streak come to an end. Notably, BTC ended the day at sub-$21,000 for the first time in three sessions.

It was a quiet Sunday session, leaving investors to lock in profits from a bullish first week of November. Selling pressure intensified in the final hour, with the NASDAQ mini kicking off the week in negative territory.

On the US economic calendar, it is a quiet Monday session. With no economic indicators for investors to consider, FOMC member chatter will need monitoring. FOMC member Mester speaks late in the session.

We expect the crypto market correlation with the NASDAQ Composite Index to continue this week. The markets will be eying FOMC member chatter for clues on what to expect in December.

Total Market Cap – NASDAQ – 071122 Daily Chart

Crypto Market Ends a Bullish Week with a Bearish Session

It was a bearish Sunday session. The crypto market rose to an early high of $1,018 billion before sliding to a final-hour low of $978.5 billion.

The bearish session left the crypto market down $28.3 billion for the day while up $9.6 billion to $982.0 billion for the week.

Total Market Cap 071122 Daily Chart

The Crypto Market Movers and Shakers from the Top Ten and Beyond

It was a bearish Sunday session for the crypto top ten.

SOL led the way, tumbling by 11.64%, with DOGE sliding by 7.79%.

ADA (-5.63%), BNB (-3.18%), ETH (-3.61%), and XRP (-4.50%) also struggled, while BTC fell by 1.79%.

From the CoinMarketCap top 100, it was a bearish session.

SOL led the way down, with aave (AAVE) and uniswap (UNI) seeing losses of 10.40% and 7.98%, respectively.

Chiliz (CHZ) bucked the broader market trend, rising by 1.70%.

24-Hour Crypto Liquidations Fall Back on Range-Bound Session

Over 24 hours, total liquidations increased, with a bearish end to the session leading to a pickup in liquidations. At the time of writing, 24-hour liquidations stood at $115.96 million, up from $81.40 million on Sunday morning.

Liquidated traders over the last 24 hours also increased. At the time of writing, liquidated traders stood at 68,885 versus 49,950 on Sunday morning. Liquidations were up over one and four hours and over 12 hours.

Total Crypto Liquidations 071122

According to Coinglass, 12-hour liquidations rose from $29.41 million to $94.29 million, with four-hour liquidations up from $3.89 million to $68.01 million. One-hour liquidations increased from $0.415 million to $7.50 million, reflecting bearish market conditions.

The chart below shows market conditions throughout the session.

Total Market Cap 071122 Hourly Chart