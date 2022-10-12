Crypto Market Daily Highlights – DOGE Bucks the Bearish Top Ten Trend – FX Empire

The Crypto Market Movers and Shakers from the Top Ten and Beyond

It is a mixed Tuesday session for the crypto top ten.

DOGE bucks the top ten trend, rising by 0.98% with 60-minutes (UTC) of the session remaining.

However, ADA and SOL lead the way down, with losses of 2.00% and 2.05%, respectively.

BNB (-0.22%), BTC (-0.44%), ETH (-0.73%), and XRP (-0.66%) have seen modest losses.

From the CoinMarketCap top 100, it is a mixed session.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) and huobi token (HT) lead the way, rising by 3.62% and 4.08%, respectively. Ethereum name service (ENS) is also amongst the front runners, gaining 2.81%.

However, apecoin (APE) leads the way down, sliding by 9.05%, with stellar’s lumen (XLM) and chainlink (LINK) seeing losses of 5.89% and 2.62%, respectively.

24-Hour Crypto Liquidations Ease Back as Late Support Kicks In

Over 24 hours, total liquidations slipped back as investors brace themselves for Thursday’s US CPI report. At the time of writing, 24-hour liquidations stood at $98.62 million, down from $104.41 million on Tuesday morning.

Liquidated traders over the last 24 hours also increased. At the time of writing, liquidated traders stood at 52,221 versus 46,638 on Tuesday morning. Liquidations were down over one, four, and 12 hours.