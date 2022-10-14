Crypto Market Daily Highlights – BTC and BNB Buck the Top Ten Trend – FX Empire

The US annual inflation rate softened from 8.3% to 8.2% in September, raising bets of 75-basis point rate hikes in November and December.

In response to the CPI report, the probability of a 75-basis point rate hike in November increased from 84.5% to 96.3%. Significantly, the chances of a 75-basis point Fed rate hike in December jumped from 28.6% to 71.5%.

Market reaction to the CPI number and the FedWatch Tool’s interest rate predictions suggest that investors are willing to accept front loading until the end of the year. On Thursday, the NASDAQ 100 rallied by 2.23%, while the NASDAQ Mini was down 24 points this morning.

Economic indicators will continue to draw interest throughout today’s session. Trade data from China and US retail sales and consumer sentiment numbers will influence.