Crypto Market Crash Live Updates: Ethereum Drops By 7%; BNB Down by 12% – CoinGape

Crypto Market Crash Live Updates December and Latest News: (17 December 2022) The global crypto market cap registers a major drop as the biggest digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) price slumps by 4% and 7% respectively.

The cumulative crypto market cap is down by around 6% over the past day to stand at $802 billion. Meanwhile, the 24 hour trading volume is up by 50% to stand at $50.04 billion.

advertisement

Live

2022-12-17T12:00:00+5:30

Ethereum Price Drops By 7%

Ethereum price drops by a heavy 7% in the last 24 hours. ETH is trading at an average price of $1,183, at the press time.

However, the recent price crash has eroded all of last week’s gains for ETH.

Ethereum price faces the risk of further downfall going ahead. Since the Beacon chain upgrades last year, ETH investors have been staking their coins with Ethereum 2.0.

2022-12-17T11:20:00+5:30

Bitcoin Price Slumps Under $17K

Bitcoin (BTC) price tanked by 4.5% and has slipped under its crucial support of $17,000. With the recent BTC price drop, it has given up all weekly gains and is now in negative territory.

The broader cryptocurrency market has come under strong selling pressure correcting by 6% in the last 24 hours and losing $50 billion. Read more here…

2022-12-17T11:00:00+5:30

Crypto Market Crash

The global crypto market cap registers a major drop on Saturday morning. The cumulative crypto market cap is down by around 6% over the past day to stand at $802 billion. Meanwhile, the 24 hour trading volume is up by 50% to stand at $50.04 billion.

Disclaimer

The presented content may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market condition. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your personal financial loss.

About Author

Ashish believes in Decentralisation and has a keen interest in evolving Blockchain technology, Cryptocurrency ecosystem, and NFTs. He aims to create awareness around the growing Crypto industry through his writings and analysis. When he is not writing, he is playing video games, watching some thriller movie, or is out for some outdoor sports. Reach me at [email protected]