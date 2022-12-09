Crypto Market And Cryptocurrencies: Litecoin, Shiba Inu and Big Eyes Coin | Mint – Mint

FTX’s collapse will not be forgotten anytime soon. FTX broke the trust of the crypto community and caused more scepticism about cryptocurrency and DeFi in general. Binance, founder and CEO, Changpeng Zhao, confirmed that it could take a long time for the community and market to recover from the cascading effects caused by FTX’s collapse. The call for new crypto regulations could be taking shape soon to help solve some of the issues faced with crypto liquidity management and so forth, including rug pulls that many clever developers are employing to rip investors off their money.

Amid the current market chaos, experts have pointed out some cryptocurrencies that could help save your portfolio from the harsh market. They include Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Let’s find out more about them in this article. View Full ImageLitecoin (LTC) is one of the most resilient cryptocurrencies so far in the market. Litecoin (LTC), is up by 30% in the last quarter of the year, with more spikes to come Litecoin (LTC) is one of the most resilient cryptocurrencies so far in the market. Not many altcoins can boast of withstanding harsh crypto markets like Litecoin. Since its creation in 2011, at a time Bitcoin was the major cryptocurrency in the market, Litecoin has provided more than 10000% ROI for its holders who purchased it when it was blue-chip. The current crypto market collapse has presented another opportunity to hodl this resilient cryptocurrency. A move to reclaim its all-time high could be beneficial to its holders.

Shiba Inu, among the best-performing ecosystems and tokens in 2022 Shiba Inu (SHIB) has evolved from being just a meme token to a large ecosystem and community. Shiba Inu has more than 1.5 million community members which grew throughout its ambitious journey to overtake Dogecoin. Shiba Inu now powers NFT and crypto liquidity pools and protocols. It has also recorded the highest burn rate to elevate the value of its token. The burning mechanism is used by crypto networks to maintain the inflation rates of their tokens, and increase their values. Shiba Inu's ambition to overthrow Dogecoin (DOGE) makes it a top meme coin to hodl if you wish to revive your crypto portfolio. View Full ImageBig Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin set to imitate the success route of Shiba Inu and Litecoin to become one of the next big cryptocurrencies in the market. Big Eyes Coin follows the league of Shiba Inu and Litecoin to glory Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin set to imitate the success route of Shiba Inu and Litecoin to become one of the next big cryptocurrencies in the market. Its community continues to show force and resilience to make Big Eyes Coin a worthwhile token for crypto traders. Big Eyes Coin presale, supported by the community, achieved considerable success and will look forward to replicating this milestone after launch. You may still join the Big Eyes community by buying its utility meme token over presale before it concludes.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

