Crypto lender Nexo to quit U.S. market over ‘regulatory unclarity’ – Yahoo Finance

Cryptocurrency lender Nexo will pull out of the U.S. market "due to a lack of regulatory clarity," according to the company's Twitter announcement on Monday."Our decision comes after more than 18 months of good-faith dialogue with U.S. state and federal regulators," wrote the company, adding that Nexo has adjusted its business in response to regulatory concerns "despite their inconsistent and changing positions."

“Initially, regulators encouraged our cooperation and a sustainable path forward seemed viable, but recent events and the subsequent change in regulators’ behavior point to the opposite.”During 2021 and 2022, Nexo off-boarded clients from the states of New York and Vermont and suspended new registrations from all U.S.-based clients of Nexo’s ‘earn-interest product,’ to meet regulatory expectations.As of Dec. 6, the ‘earn-interest product’ will be unavailable to existing clients in eight additional states: Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Wisconsin, California, and Washington.Nexo “will continue processing withdrawals in real-time so that customers, as always, have uninterrupted access to their assets.”

Nexo's token shed 5.4% of its value within the past 24 hours, trading at US$0.65 at 6:45 p.m. in Hong Kong.