Crypto Lender Nexo to Exit US Market After Facing Regulatory Scrutiny – Bloomberg

Crypto lender Nexo Inc. is phrasing out its products and services in the US market after facing cease-and-desist orders from multiple states over its interest-earning products. “Our decision comes after more than 18 months of good-faith dialogue with US state and federal regulators which has come to a dead end,” Nexo said in a statement on Monday. “Although regulators initially encouraged our cooperation and a sustainable path forward appeared viable, the events of recent weeks and months and the subsequent change in regulators’ behavior point to the opposite,” it said.