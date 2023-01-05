Crypto in 2023 — Do bulls have a chance? Watch Market Talks on Cointelegraph – Cointelegraph

On this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Mohit Sorout, co-founder of Bitazu Capital, a proprietary algorithmic trading and investment management platform.This week, to kick things off, we get to know a little bit about Sorout, his background in finance and trading. We also dive into his skillset, trading style and unique approach to the crypto markets. We get his view on the current Bitcoin (BTC) market sentiment and price action. Is Bitcoin finally shifting toward a bullish trend?Volatility has been low across the board as things have been pretty boring, but Ether (ETH) and BTC both have reported record-low volatility. What does this mean, and is this a positive sign or a negative one? What about altcoins, should traders be paying close attention to them since there isn’t much happening with the big two cryptocurrencies?As much as we would like to put the whole FTX debacle behind us, there is still much to unfold. We get Sorout’s take on FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, the extent of the contagion and how it might continue to impact crypto markets. We also look forward to the new year and try to spot any other potential black swan events.Next we get specific about Bitcoin and its price action. With everything happening in the world, including the Fed’s fight against inflation and the strength of the dollar index, we ask Sorout what his vision for Bitcoin’s price action is and if it has changed at all for 2023.Make sure to stay tuned until the end to get all of these insights and more. We’ll also be taking your questions and comments throughout the show, so be sure to have them ready to go.Market Talks streams live every Thursday at 12:00 pm ET (5:00 pm UTC). Each week, we feature interviews with some of the most influential and inspiring people from the crypto and blockchain industry. So, be sure to head on over to Cointelegraph’s YouTube page and smash those Like and Subscribe buttons for all our future videos and updates.