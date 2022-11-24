Crypto Has Little to Celebrate as Bitcoin and Ether See Worst Thanksgiving Ever – Barron's

Crypto traders should just focus on the turkey Thursday, because this Thanksgiving marks one of the gloomiest periods in the history of digital assets.



Bitcoin



and other cryptocurrencies have suffered a brutal year, with the total market capitalization of digital assets crumbling from nearly $3 trillion at the November 2021 peak to just $830 billion this week. The largest crypto is now changing hands around $16,500, less than one-quarter of its near $69,000 all-time high, with



Ether



the second-biggest token, down to $1,200 from a 2021 peak approaching $5,000.