Crypto exchange WazirX enables profit and loss feature for users. Details here | Mint – Mint

India-based crypto exchange platform, WazirX, that allows users to buy, sell, and trade various crypto assets like Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, and more, has enabled the profit & loss feature for its users, it said in a blog post on Monday. WazirX wrote to its users in the announcement blog post, “After much conceptualization, engineering, research, and design, we are finally ready to announce the much-awaited Profit & Loss feature. We have ensured that all your recommendations and requirements have been taken into account.”

The feature aims to enhance the trader experience and aids users in looking at the profit and loss they have earned during their crypto journey with WazirX. “The feature curtails the work the users had to put in to calculate their profits/losses manually after looking at the trading report. Users can now see their portfolios with the absolute P&L, average buy for every asset, and various other advanced models to calculate P&L. The feature has a simple but powerful UX design. Moreover, the ‘P&L View’ can also be customized for the assets/tokens,” the crypto exchange added. Users have been anticipating this feature launch for a long time now and provided the company with their insights when it was introduced for beta testing. And now, the product team of WazirX has finalized and perfected the feature for introducing it to all users, it added.

Rajagopal Menon, VP Marketing, WazirX, said, “To ensure that our traders have – a wider outlook while they invest in assets and also awareness about the performance of their portfolio holdings so that they can easily plan their next move in the market, we have introduced the much-anticipated P&L feature. The WazirX calculator is the best in class and takes into consideration Average Buy Price (ABP), Invested value, and Unrealized P&L (Profit & Loss). Apart from this; there is a separate category – Impact of events other than trades – such as coins received as referral rewards, contest winnings, crypto withdrawals, rewards, and penalties.”

